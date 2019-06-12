Cocaine and thousands of pounds in cash have been seized in a series of police raids in Doncaster in the fight against organised crime.

Five raids were carried out simultaneously across Mexborough and Denaby yesterday, with a 35-year-old man arrested at one property in Mexborough where crack cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine were found.

Officers raided homes in Doncaster yesterday

He was held on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

At another property on Denaby Lane, Old Denaby, £10,000 in cash was seized as well as a Rolex watch and other items of expensive jewellery.

Cash found in police raids in Doncaster

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Addresses at Arnold Crescent, Schofield Street and Dodsworth Street, all in Mexborough, were also searched but nothing was recovered.

Acting Inspector Matt Cowling said: “The warrants were carried out in relation to our ongoing work to tackle organised crime in the area.

“This includes the supply of drugs, being concerned in the supply of drugs and the possession of weapons.

“Items recovered from some of the properties were an indication that there was potential links to organised crime and investigations are now underway.

“Our financial crime unit will also look at processing the cash under the Proceeds of Crime Act, if it cannot be accounted for.”

Anyone with concerns about organised crime should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.