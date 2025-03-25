Cash and cigarettes stolen in Doncaster shop ram raid

Raiders escaped with cash and cigarettes after smashing into aDoncaster shop in an early hours ram raid.

Police were called to Armthorpe following the incident on Saturday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 1.43am on 22 March, it was reported that a vehicle had crashed into a commercial premises on Mere Lane and that a quantity of cash and cigarettes were stolen.

“A blue Skoda Fabia reported stolen from Cantley on 19 March was found and enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.”