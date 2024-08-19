Cash and alcohol stolen as thieves raid Doncaster city centre pub
The raiders also swiped office equipment after targeting the Masons Arms and adjoining restaurant and bar The Rum Rooms in Doncaster Market Place.
In a social media post, a pub spokesperson said: “We apologise – we have unfortunately recently suffered a burglary at the Masons/Rum Rooms.
“Apart from the usual target of cash and alcohol we have had the majority of our office equipment stolen too.
“Because of this, we have lost most lines of our advertised communication and apologise if you have tried to get in touch via mobile or through our website.
“May we ask that for the moment you contact us on 07850 963340, Messenger or Instagram.”
“With the warmest of thanks.”
Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.