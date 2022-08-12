Car yobs mocked for misspelt 'f*** polce' graffiti on dumped vehicle in Doncaster

Vandals who sprayed a stolen car with graffiti which said “f*** polce’ have been mocked after managing to spell the word police wrong.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 12th August 2022, 11:41 am
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 11:41 am

The vehicle was recovered by South Yorkshire Police officers in Conisbrough – but the scrawl on the bonnet of the Ford has been derided by officers and members of the public after the vandals missed the i out of the word police.

Referencing the famed street graffit artist, mocking officers said in a Facebook post: “I don't think Banksy will lose any sleep over this masterpiece.”

A spokesman said: “We felt that it was necessary and proportionate to cover the four letter expletive with a turbo facepalm, but left the word underneath uncensored and for all to see.

The car was sprayed with graffiti which read "f*** polce"

Most Popular

"We have purposely done this to evidence the size and scale of the graffiti 'artists' buffoonery. I don't think Banksy will lose any sleep over this masterpiece.

“Enjoy your weekend folks, yours sincerely, The Polce.”

Members of the public also mocked the vandals, with one writing: “Sorry I don't know what "polce" is. I don't speak moron...”

Another, referencing the 1993 song Sound of Da Police by US rapper KRS-One said: “Whoop whoop, that's the sound of the polce?”

Another added: “Says it all when they can’t even spell police right, clowns.”

Anyone wanting to report car crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact indepdent charity Crime Stoppers through their UK call centre to report crime anonymously on 0800 555 111.