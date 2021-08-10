Car with cloned plates, driver with no licence seized in Doncaster police swoop
Police in Doncaster have revealed they seized a car with cloned plates and a driver with no licence after a swoop.
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 6:21 am
Members of Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team recovered the vehicle after an operation in Askern.
A spokesman said: “This vehicle was recovered today on Manor Road, Askern, on cloned plates.
"This vehicle had been used by an individual with no licence.”
Anyone with information about car crime or stolen vehicles in Doncaster, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.