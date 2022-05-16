Car with brake lights permanently on and door jammed shut stopped by police in Doncaster

Members of South Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Team stopped the Jaguar at an unnamed location in Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “It was stopped as the brake lights were permanently on.

"Further inspection revealed that the passenger door wouldn’t open like the General Lee (you have to be a bit older to remember that one),” said the statement, referencing the infamous car in the 70s and 80s TV series The Dukes of Hazzard where occupants got in and out of the car through the windows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police seized a number of drivers in Doncaster.

The statement added: “The driver smelled of intoxicants and it was a little difficulty that led him to custody and blowing over the legal limit.

"Sobering up didn’t improve his predicament as he was remanded to appear before the next available court. Vehicle prohibited.”

Two other drivers were also targeted in separate incidents.

A Toyota Corolla was stopped on Sprotbrough Road after the driver was seen at speed through Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “No insurance for the driver and a provisional licence holder too. Vehicle seized and the driver reported to court.”

And in Stainforth there was a positive drugs wipe for a van driver, driving on just side lights.

"One off to custody to see the nurse and a date in court when the results come back from the lab,” said a spokesman.