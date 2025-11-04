A driver who managed to flee police came to a sticky end a day later – when the car crashed into a wall in Doncaster.

Police revealed details of both incidents which took place in Broadway, Dunscroft.

A spokesperson for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Officers were patrolling around Dunscroft when their attention was drawn to a white Audi A3 vehicle.

“On seeing the police, the driver of the Audi increased his speed and made good his escape.

“Unfortunately you can#t hide forever!

“The following evening, offficers were again on Broadway when they saw a commotion outside the Broadway Mini Market.

“On arrival, they found the same white Audi from the previous day, only this time it wasn't getting away as it had just crashed into a garden wall.

“The driver and passengers after some deliberation, made the decision to run from the scene.

"We do have some fantastic CCTV and dashcam footage of the incident, so if it is your vehicle we will be popping over to say hello soon!

“If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this vehicle, please contact SYP on 101.”

You can also contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.

All calls are in total confidence and you can report information anonymously without having to leave any of your details.

Car crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can be reported to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.