Car smashed into Doncaster house late on Saturday night
At 11pm on Saturday, 28 September, police were called reports of a road traffic collision on Goodison Boulevard in Cantley, Doncaster.
It is reported that a grey Volkswagen Passat was involved in a collision with a property on Goodison Boulevard, causing damage to the property.
Officers launched an investigation and enquiries are ongoing.