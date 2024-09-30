Car smashed into Doncaster house late on Saturday night

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 30th Sep 2024, 10:59 BST
At 11pm on Saturday, 28 September, police were called reports of a road traffic collision on Goodison Boulevard in Cantley, Doncaster.

It is reported that a grey Volkswagen Passat was involved in a collision with a property on Goodison Boulevard, causing damage to the property.

Officers launched an investigation and enquiries are ongoing.