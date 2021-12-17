Car seized in Doncaster after driver caught without license or insurance

Car seized by police on Netherall Road Doncaster.

Police seized this uninsured car in Doncaster after the driver handed over his keys to officers.

A spokesman for Doncaster West NPT posted a picture of the car online following the incident on Netherall Road on Thursday (December 16).

The car has been seized and the driver will receive a court summons for driving with no insurance or full licence.

The spokesman said: “This car was stopped on Netherhall Road, after we received information it was being driven without insurance.

“Unsurprisingly the driver only holds a provisional license too. But don't worry he was going to sort it out tomorrow.

“Unfortunately for him that's not quite how it works.