Car seized as Doncaster police clampdown on thieves this Christmas
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A car was seized over the weekend as Doncaster police clampdown on thieves this festive season.
Officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team seized this vehicle on Saturday night for no tax, no insurance and obstruction of a resident’s driveway.
Thes black Vauxhall Corsa was swiftly removed and the issue resolved quickly at Park Road in Conisbrough.