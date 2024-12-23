Car seized as Doncaster police clampdown on thieves this Christmas

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 10:00 GMT
A car was seized over the weekend as Doncaster police clampdown on thieves this festive season.

Officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team seized this vehicle on Saturday night for no tax, no insurance and obstruction of a resident’s driveway.

Thes black Vauxhall Corsa was swiftly removed and the issue resolved quickly at Park Road in Conisbrough.

