Car seized after ice lolly licking driver was stopped by police in Doncaster
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A car was seized by Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team after an ice lolly licking driver was stopped in Doncaster.
Officers’ attention was drawn to a car after it was seen driving erratically around Doncaster, it turns out the driver was tying to eat an ice lolly whilst driving.
A spokesman said that it also turned out that he had no insurance or a licence.
"As such the car has been seized and the driver will be summonsed to court,” they added.