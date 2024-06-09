Car seized after ice lolly licking driver was stopped by police in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 9th Jun 2024, 14:40 BST
A car was seized by Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team after an ice lolly licking driver was stopped in Doncaster.

Officers’ attention was drawn to a car after it was seen driving erratically around Doncaster, it turns out the driver was tying to eat an ice lolly whilst driving.

A spokesman said that it also turned out that he had no insurance or a licence.

"As such the car has been seized and the driver will be summonsed to court,” they added.