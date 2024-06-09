Car seized after ice lolly licking driver was stopped by police in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A car was seized by Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team after an ice lolly licking driver was stopped in Doncaster.

Officers’ attention was drawn to a car after it was seen driving erratically around Doncaster, it turns out the driver was tying to eat an ice lolly whilst driving.

A spokesman said that it also turned out that he had no insurance or a licence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...