Car linked to series of crimes seized in police clampdown in Doncaster village
A car linked to a series of crimes has been seized after a police clampdown in a Doncaster village.
The Mini was taken by officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team yesterday after it was discovered to be displaying false plates.
Officers are now appealing to the public for help and information about the vehicle which was recovered in the Nutwell Lane area.
A spokesman said: “Doncaster East officers were in Armthorpe carrying out a Christmas road traffic operation.
"This involved various vehicle checks and monitoring the speed of vehicles entering the village via Nutwell Lane.
"Officers also attended a variety of schools at pick up time, to offer help and advice with the ongoing parking issues.
"The Mini was seized as it was displaying false number plates and is also linked to a number of crimes in the area.”
"If you have any information relating to this vehicle please contact us.”
Anyone with information can call 101.