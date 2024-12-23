Car ends up in ditch following high speed police chase along major Doncaster road
A car ended up in ditch following a high speed police chase across Doncaster this weekend.
Numerous police vehicles were seen at 2.45pm on Saturday along York Road.
An eye witness caught this image on camera of a Nissan Duke in a ditch surrounded by officers near to the Transpennine Way.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.