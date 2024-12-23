Car ends up in ditch following high speed police chase along major Doncaster road

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 10:26 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 10:41 GMT
A car ended up in ditch following a high speed police chase across Doncaster this weekend.

Numerous police vehicles were seen at 2.45pm on Saturday along York Road.

An eye witness caught this image on camera of a Nissan Duke in a ditch surrounded by officers near to the Transpennine Way.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.

