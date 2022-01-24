Car ended up on its side on Doncaster road after driver lost control

South Yorkshire Police posted a report of the incident at 03.03 am on Sunday (January 23).

A spokesman said: “ARV officers are enhanced first aid trained. This evening Team 5 were called to Church Way, Doncaster to a report of a car on its side.

“Thankfully the driver was already out of the vehicle upon their arrival and no serious injuries.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Driver escaped serious injuries after car ended up on its side on Church Way Doncaster.