Car ended up on its side on Doncaster road after driver lost control
A car ended up on its side after the driver lost control of it in the centre of Doncaster.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 6:24 am
South Yorkshire Police posted a report of the incident at 03.03 am on Sunday (January 23).
A spokesman said: “ARV officers are enhanced first aid trained. This evening Team 5 were called to Church Way, Doncaster to a report of a car on its side.
“Thankfully the driver was already out of the vehicle upon their arrival and no serious injuries.”
the driver was detained for drink driving.