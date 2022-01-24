Car ended up on its side on Doncaster road after driver lost control

A car ended up on its side after the driver lost control of it in the centre of Doncaster.

By Kev Rogers
Monday, 24th January 2022, 6:24 am

South Yorkshire Police posted a report of the incident at 03.03 am on Sunday (January 23).

A spokesman said: “ARV officers are enhanced first aid trained. This evening Team 5 were called to Church Way, Doncaster to a report of a car on its side.

“Thankfully the driver was already out of the vehicle upon their arrival and no serious injuries.”

the driver was detained for drink driving.