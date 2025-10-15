Car doing 43mph in 20mph zone among 20 stopped by Doncaster police

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Oct 2025, 10:21 BST
A vehicle travelling at 43mph in a 20mph zone was among 20 caught breaking the limit in a police clampdown in a Doncaster village.

Officers carried out the check in Church Balk, Edenthorpe on October 6.

A spokesperson said: “65 vehicles were monitored with 20 recorded as travelling over the 20mph speed limit.

“Some of the highest speeds recorded were 34mph, 35mph and 43mph.

Police carried out speed checks in Edenthorpe.

“This is a 20mph speed limit for a reason and I am sure you will agree travelling over more than double is totally unacceptable.

"Please consider why the speed restrictions are in place and adhere to the limit.

“We continue to receive complaints from local residents regarding speeding vehicles, so we will be back to carry out further checks over the next few weeks.”

You can report speeding and car crime to South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

