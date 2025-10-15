Car doing 43mph in 20mph zone among 20 stopped by Doncaster police
Officers carried out the check in Church Balk, Edenthorpe on October 6.
A spokesperson said: “65 vehicles were monitored with 20 recorded as travelling over the 20mph speed limit.
“Some of the highest speeds recorded were 34mph, 35mph and 43mph.
“This is a 20mph speed limit for a reason and I am sure you will agree travelling over more than double is totally unacceptable.
"Please consider why the speed restrictions are in place and adhere to the limit.
“We continue to receive complaints from local residents regarding speeding vehicles, so we will be back to carry out further checks over the next few weeks.”
You can report speeding and car crime to South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.