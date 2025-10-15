Car doing 43mph in 20mph zone among 20 stopped by Doncaster police

A vehicle travelling at 43mph in a 20mph zone was among 20 caught breaking the limit in a police clampdown in a Doncaster village.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers carried out the check in Church Balk, Edenthorpe on October 6.

A spokesperson said: “65 vehicles were monitored with 20 recorded as travelling over the 20mph speed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of the highest speeds recorded were 34mph, 35mph and 43mph.

Police carried out speed checks in Edenthorpe.

“This is a 20mph speed limit for a reason and I am sure you will agree travelling over more than double is totally unacceptable.

"Please consider why the speed restrictions are in place and adhere to the limit.

“We continue to receive complaints from local residents regarding speeding vehicles, so we will be back to carry out further checks over the next few weeks.”

You can report speeding and car crime to South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.