Car criminals targeting Fiat 500s in recent spate of thefts in Doncaster

Police have reported that over the last few days it has become apparent offenders are targeting Fiat 500 motor vehicles.

A spokesman said: “If you are the proud owner of a Fiat 500 please take every precaution to protect your vehicle when you leave it unattended.

"Please ensure the vehicle is locked and secure, with all windows up. Please do not leave any items on show inside the vehicle which could attract opportunist thieves.

“When leaving your vehicle overnight, please make every effort to leave the vehicle in a well lit area, covered by CCTV.

If you have a steering lock please make sure it is fitted.”