Car clocked at 47mph in 30 zone in Doncaster speeding clampdown

A driver was clocked at nearly 50 miles per hour in a 30 zone in the latest clampdown on speeding in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 10:44 am
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbhourhood Policing Teams have been carrying out a number of recent speeding crackdowns in the north east of the town.

The latest operation took place in Dunscroft and Fishlake.

A spokesman said: “Numerous TOR (traffic offence report) issues and the fastest vehicle reported today was going 47mph in a 30 zone.”

Police have been clamping down on speeding in Doncaster.

Anyone with information about speeding can contact police on 101.