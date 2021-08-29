Car clocked at 47mph in 30 zone in Doncaster speeding clampdown
A driver was clocked at nearly 50 miles per hour in a 30 zone in the latest clampdown on speeding in Doncaster.
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 10:44 am
Updated
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 10:45 am
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbhourhood Policing Teams have been carrying out a number of recent speeding crackdowns in the north east of the town.
The latest operation took place in Dunscroft and Fishlake.
A spokesman said: “Numerous TOR (traffic offence report) issues and the fastest vehicle reported today was going 47mph in a 30 zone.”
Anyone with information about speeding can contact police on 101.