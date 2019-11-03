Car clocked at 110mph on South Yorkshire road with two children in the back

Police today revealed how they caught the driver speeding along the M180 motorway through Doncaster.

They said the car was recorded hitting a top speed of 110mph and averaging 102mph.

The M180 motorway in Doncaster (pic: Google)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support team said: “Driver reported on summons to explain their actions to a magistrate.

“A collision at this speed would be deadly. Is it really worth it?”

Drivers caught speeding face a £100 fine and three points added to their licence.