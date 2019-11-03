Car clocked at 110mph on South Yorkshire road with two children in the back

A car which was clocked travelling at 110mph on a South Yorkshire road had two young children in the back.

By Robert Cumber
Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 8:27 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 8:29 pm

Police today revealed how they caught the driver speeding along the M180 motorway through Doncaster.

They said the car was recorded hitting a top speed of 110mph and averaging 102mph.

The M180 motorway in Doncaster (pic: Google)

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support team said: “Driver reported on summons to explain their actions to a magistrate.

“A collision at this speed would be deadly. Is it really worth it?”

Drivers caught speeding face a £100 fine and three points added to their licence.

If they plead not guilty and are convicted they could be fined up to £1,000, or £2,500 if they were driving on a motorway. They could also be disqualified from driving or have their licence suspended.