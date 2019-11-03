Car clocked at 110mph on South Yorkshire road with two children in the back
A car which was clocked travelling at 110mph on a South Yorkshire road had two young children in the back.
Police today revealed how they caught the driver speeding along the M180 motorway through Doncaster.
They said the car was recorded hitting a top speed of 110mph and averaging 102mph.
South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support team said: “Driver reported on summons to explain their actions to a magistrate.
“A collision at this speed would be deadly. Is it really worth it?”
Drivers caught speeding face a £100 fine and three points added to their licence.
If they plead not guilty and are convicted they could be fined up to £1,000, or £2,500 if they were driving on a motorway. They could also be disqualified from driving or have their licence suspended.