Car being driven without insurance, MOT or tax is seized by police
On Friday, August 8, police were made aware of a vehicle being driven without insurance, MOT or tax.
Humberside Police officers headed straight to the area in Crowle where, after a little patience, said vehicle made an appearance.
One female driver found herself reported for numerous offences, and the vehicle was seized for having no insurance.
A spokesman said: “Please continue to report undocumented and/or dangerous drivers, and we will continue to deliver the results in taking them off the roads.”