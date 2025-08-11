Car being driven without insurance, MOT or tax is seized by police

On Friday, August 8, police were made aware of a vehicle being driven without insurance, MOT or tax.

Humberside Police officers headed straight to the area in Crowle where, after a little patience, said vehicle made an appearance.

One female driver found herself reported for numerous offences, and the vehicle was seized for having no insurance.

A spokesman said: “Please continue to report undocumented and/or dangerous drivers, and we will continue to deliver the results in taking them off the roads.”