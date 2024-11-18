Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A car and a garage were torched by arsonists in two separate incidents in Doncaster over the weekend.

On Friday, Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 8.25pm on Alpha Court in Thorne. The crew left the scene at 9.20pm.

Then on Saturday, firefighters from Edlington, Adwick and Doncaster stations attended a garage fire at 7.05pm on Stone Cross Drive in Sprotbrough. The fire is believed to have started accidentally. Crews left the scene at 8.35pm.