Car and garage torched by arsonists in Doncaster over the weekend

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 18th Nov 2024, 10:41 GMT
A car and a garage were torched by arsonists in two separate incidents in Doncaster over the weekend.

On Friday, Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 8.25pm on Alpha Court in Thorne. The crew left the scene at 9.20pm.

Then on Saturday, firefighters from Edlington, Adwick and Doncaster stations attended a garage fire at 7.05pm on Stone Cross Drive in Sprotbrough. The fire is believed to have started accidentally. Crews left the scene at 8.35pm.

