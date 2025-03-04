Car and foot chase by police finds 33oz of cannabis buds

A car and foot chase by police on Sunday, March 2, ended with them identifying a man who was carrying 33oz of cannabis buds.

A neighbourhood policing team officer and an Isle PCSO were conducting speed checks along the A161 Haxey Lane in Haxey.

A black VW golf was captured doing 42mph along the designated 30mph limit, and requested by police to stop.

The car driver had other ideas, spinning the vehicle around and shooting off in the opposite direction

Undeterred, officers quickly found the vehicle, and observed a male running from the passenger side of the car into woodland.

The driver of the car gave himself up and was reported for various road traffic offences at scene.

There was also a very strong smell of cannabis coming from within, but oddly enough, no cannabis was located.

Witnesses described the ‘would-be marathon runner’, as running with a black bin bag.

Officers then conducted an area search, and found said bin bag which contained over 33 ounces of cannabis.

The culprit has been identified through ongoing enquiries, and although not caught up with yet.

A spokesman said: “We will be seeing him very shortly.”