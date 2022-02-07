Cannabis smoking yobs and drug dealer targeted by police at Doncaster B&M store

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team have been targeting the B&M store in Church View following a number of reports of problems in the area.

A police spokesman said: “We cleared youths off from outside B&M stores and carried out a drug search with an adult male who we suspected of dealing to them.

"They had been shouting at people and smoking cannabis outside the store entrance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The B&M store in Church View.

“Don’t put up with groups of youths intimidating folk in public areas such as this.

"Lots of people thanked us and said they were avoiding the area due to the youths’ presence.

"Anti social behaviour shouldn’t be tolerated. The local neighbourhood police teams will deal robustly and ensure there are no,no go areas in town.”