Cannabis plants and "very large" machete found in Doncaster drugs raids

Police have seized cannabis plants and a “very large” machete after raiding two Doncaster homes in the same street over a plot to smuggle drugs into the country.

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out two warrants at two different addresses on Lyndhurst Crescent, Edenthorpe.

A spokesperson said: “The warrants were in relation to the importation of drugs into the country.

“Officers found a cannabis set up at the property, along with a very large machete – highly unlikely used to maintain the plants!

“Scenes of crime attended to obtain forensic evidence from the scene, and the set up was dismantled.”

“One male has been identified as responsible and will be interviewed.”

Anyone wanting to report drug crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers and make reports in confidence on 0800 555 111.