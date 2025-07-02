"Cannabis isn't harmless," say police after £35,000 Doncaster drugs raid
Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team moved in to take out the cannabis set-up which was found hidden inside a home in Kirk Sandall.
Officers raided the detached property on 20 June, resulting in the discovery of a bedroom filled with cannabis plants, with more plants also found in the garage.
Doncaster East NPT Sergeant Simon Lovell said: "After gathering intelligence on activities at the property, we were successfully able to obtain a warrant to search it under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
"There was a significant amount of cannabis inside the property, totalling around £35,000.
"Further enquiries during our searches led to us searching a premises where we discovered another cannabis set-up and we arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of production of a Class B drug and possession of an offensive weapon.
"Cannabis isn't a harmless drug. The production and sale of it is often linked to organised crime groups and that is why we will continue to work to dismantle these set-ups and protect our communities from harm."
There are numerous tell-tale signs to look out for which could indicate a property is being used to grow cannabis.
These include:
Heavy smell of cannabis
Windows blacked out
Excessive condensation on windows
Blocked letterbox
Heavy use of anti-odour devices
Visitors at unusual hours; only staying for a short period of time
Signs of a property not being lived in – bins not being put out, garden not maintained etc.
You can report drug crime on 101.