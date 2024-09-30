Cannabis grow discovered, speed ops and arrests during busy week for Doncaster police
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Giving details of its weekly round-up, a Doncaster North Neghbourhood Policing Team spokesperson said: “This week we have conducted two community speed watch operations in Askern and Sprotbrough, two school patrols in Norton and Scawthorpe and engaged with members of the public at three engagement stalls and also attended a school careers event.
“A cannabis grow was located and dismantled in Bentley ward following a warrant.
“Three stolen vehicles have been located and recovered.
“One male was arrested for failing to appear and put before Doncaster Magistrates Court.
“Two males in their 40s were arrested on suspicion of burglary and are currently in custody awaiting interview.”
“One male was reported on summons for driving without a substantive license and having no insurance.
“This is just a snapshot of the work we have done over a busy and rewarding week for officers.”