Cannabis farm discovered after immigration raid on major Doncaster road

A cannabis farm has been discovered after immigration officers carried out an early morning raid on a property on a major Doncaster road.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th May 2024, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called in after immigration enforcement officers discovered the stash of drug plants at an address on Balby Road earlier today.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At around 7am on Tuesday 7 May, we were informed by Immigration Enforcement officers who were carrying out a warrant at Balby Road, that they had discovered a cannabis farm.

"169 plants were found at the property.

Police discovered the cannabis farm after a raid by immigration officers.Police discovered the cannabis farm after a raid by immigration officers.
Police discovered the cannabis farm after a raid by immigration officers.

"No-one was found inside the property.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The raid is the second major drugs bust in Doncaster in a matter of days.

Last week, a man was arrested after police found a huge drugs farm inside an industrial unit in Kirk Sandall.

Police seized more than £150,000 worth of cannabis plants on Thursday at the unit on Sandall Carr Road, with a 45-year-old man arrested at the scene.