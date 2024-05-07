Cannabis farm discovered after immigration raid on major Doncaster road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called in after immigration enforcement officers discovered the stash of drug plants at an address on Balby Road earlier today.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At around 7am on Tuesday 7 May, we were informed by Immigration Enforcement officers who were carrying out a warrant at Balby Road, that they had discovered a cannabis farm.

"169 plants were found at the property.

Police discovered the cannabis farm after a raid by immigration officers.

"No-one was found inside the property.”

The raid is the second major drugs bust in Doncaster in a matter of days.

Last week, a man was arrested after police found a huge drugs farm inside an industrial unit in Kirk Sandall.