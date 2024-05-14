Cannabis farm busted and XL Bully dogs seized in Doncaster police blitz

By Darren Burke
Published 14th May 2024, 16:23 BST
A cannabis farm was busted with one man arrested, XL Bully dogs were seized and an illegal car was towed away during a police blitz in two Doncaster villages.

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team spent the day tackling a number of issues in the Highfields and Woodlands areas.

A spokesman said: “We executed a warrant on Fifth Avenue, Woodlands where 137 plants were located and one male aged 27 was arrested and charged.

"He is currently on remand in prison awaiting sentencing.

Police have busted another cannabis factory in Doncaster.Police have busted another cannabis factory in Doncaster.
“Two XL bully dogs were seized and one vehicle recovered after failing to stop. It was abandoned in the car park of Woodlands working men's club and found to be on false plates with no insurance.”

“We assisted in the search for four locally reported missing people who were thankfully found safe and well.

Officers also conducted two community speed watch operations, three school patrols, foot and bike patrols around Highfields and the lake and pit top areas and your local PCSO also enjoyed a catch up at the library coffee morning on Friday.”

“This is just a snap shot of our work last week and we will update you soon on the next area of focus.”

An illegal car was also towed away during the police blitz.An illegal car was also towed away during the police blitz.
