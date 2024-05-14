Cannabis farm busted and XL Bully dogs seized in Doncaster police blitz
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team spent the day tackling a number of issues in the Highfields and Woodlands areas.
A spokesman said: “We executed a warrant on Fifth Avenue, Woodlands where 137 plants were located and one male aged 27 was arrested and charged.
"He is currently on remand in prison awaiting sentencing.
“Two XL bully dogs were seized and one vehicle recovered after failing to stop. It was abandoned in the car park of Woodlands working men's club and found to be on false plates with no insurance.”
“We assisted in the search for four locally reported missing people who were thankfully found safe and well.
Officers also conducted two community speed watch operations, three school patrols, foot and bike patrols around Highfields and the lake and pit top areas and your local PCSO also enjoyed a catch up at the library coffee morning on Friday.”
“This is just a snap shot of our work last week and we will update you soon on the next area of focus.”
You can report crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers at their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence without having to leave your details.