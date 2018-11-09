Can you help find this man?

Can you help police find 44-year-old Simon Porter?

Humberside Police want to speak to him in connection with reports of a man stealing items off the shelves of shops across East Yorkshire, Northern Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire, then fraudulently claiming refunds.

The latest incident happened in a store in Goodhart Road, Hull, on Sunday, November 4.

A man is said to have gone into the shop and picked up a selection of toys from the shelves before taking them to customer services and attempting to get a refund.

On this occasion he was not successful and left the store in what is believed to have been a taxi.

If you know where Mr Porter is, or have information that could assist our investigation, please call the non-emergency line on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.