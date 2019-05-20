Campaign to identify serious organised crime in Doncaster

The charity Crimestoppers has launched a new campaign across Doncaster to help identify and prevent serious organised crime.

The type of activities that criminal gangs are involved in includes use of weapons and violence, Class A drug dealing, child criminal exploitation, human trafficking and money laundering. They are a daily threat and cause significant pain and harm to the fabric and wellbeing of our communities.

The appeal by Crimestoppers follows a number of recent court cases and arrests over violent burglaries, large-scale drugs supply and seizure of guns. Crimestoppers is asking residents in Doncaster to be aware of the activities and look out for organised crime groups and to remember that, if they prefer not to talk directly to police, then they can pass on their information to our charity whilst staying 100% anonymous.

The 4-week campaign focuses on the towns of Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough. It will also reach out to young people – who are all too often the victims of exploitation by gangs. Throughout our Fearless service, we shall be warning and educating young people and encouraging them to speak up about younger people who may be coerced into working for one of these gangs.

Gemma Gibbs, Regional Manager for Yorkshire at the charity Crimestoppers said: “Our charity is keen to help people become aware of the damage caused by these crime gangs through their violence and exploitation. Residents have the best knowledge of what happens on their street and so are most likely to see suspicious activity that might otherwise be hidden or take time to come to light.

“If you see something that just doesn’t seem quite right – such as someone living a lavish lifestyle whilst not working or a business that is cash only and yet they rarely seem to trade or advertise their services – please contact us. We are keen to highlight how important your information could be in helping tackle major crime locally. You can feel completely confident when you contact us - no one will ever know.

“Everyone who contacts us stays 100% anonymous. Always. We’ve kept this promise for over 30 years. When you call our UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 or use our anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org, your information could help keep someone safe from harm.

“Our charity is here to support people to speak up about crime with the ultimate aim of helping all our communities to stay safe.”

If you have any information then contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the untraceable Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org