Buying tickets for the FIFA 2018 World Cup finals in Russia? Don't fall foul of the scammers

Significant worldwide demand for tickets is expected ahead of this summer's FIFA 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

And whenever there are hugely popular tickets on sale, the people looking to make a quick buck from fans are never far behind.

Also in crime: Yorkshire police force issues telephone scam warning - and tells residents how to avoid becoming a victim



Action Fraud has already been alerted to several websites which are offering World Cup Tickets for sale, some at highly inflated prices.

And organisers are warning that only tickets bought from official sites will guarantee access.

What has FIFA said about illegal ticket sales?

A spokesman said: “FIFA regards the illicit sale and distribution of tickets as a very serious issue and it has been reminding all football fans that FIFA.com/tickets is the only official and legitimate website on which to buy 2018 FIFA World Cup tickets.

“FIFA has received various complaints and enquiries by customers of non-authorised ticket sales platforms, and has consistently confirmed that these companies cannot guarantee access to the stadiums as the respective tickets may be cancelled. Insofar customers are at risk of investing a high amount of money (also for travelling and accommodation) without having the certainty to actually be able to attend the matches.”

FIFA has also warned that “any tickets obtained from any other source, such as ticket brokers, internet auctions or unofficial ticket exchange platforms, will be automatically rendered void and invalid”.

Also in crime: Police warning after Yorkshire man receives call from wife's phone number about 'horrible car accident'



"It's crucial to make basic checks"

Action Fraud received more than 600 reports and intelligence submissions in relation to the last World Cup.

It says it is vital that football fans exercise caution when considering a purchase or making a transaction.

Pauline Smith, director of Action Fraud said: “The number of reports made to Action Fraud following the 2014 World Cup show that fraudsters will try every trick in the book to take advantage of people at what should be an exciting time and event.

“It is crucial that you take some time to follow some basic checks designed to protect you from falling victim to fraud.

“If you think you have been a victim of fraud, report it to Action Fraud.”

Also in crime: Hermes email scam that could track everything you type into your computer



What is Action Fraud's advice?

Don’t take the risk. Tickets for the World Cup 2018 can only be purchased directly from FIFA.

A FAN ID is required for fans to be able to enter the 2018 FIFA World Cup stadiums. Exercise caution if using a third party to obtain your FAN ID for you. You may be charged inflated costs for the service and your personal details may be compromised.

For useful advice and information on the World Cup please visit the Government Guidance Pages.

What should you do if you have information about a scam?

If you have been affected by this, or any other type of fraud, report it to Action Fraud by visiting the website or by calling 0300 123 2040. In an emergency dial 999.

If you have any information regarding those responsible for such crimes, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.