Busy month as Police swoop on drug dealers and car thieves in Doncaster town centre

Police raid a cannabis farm during Operation Duxford

The following week, Operation Duxford – a force wide contribution of resources to work in Doncaster – saw the deployment of over 100 officers and the arrest of 20 people for offences such as burglary, rape, robbery and the production of drugs.

Since 1 August, we have visited 25 properties and recovered a significant number of cannabis plants. We arrested several people, some released under investigation, others charged to court.

Small groups of people in the Hexthorpe area have been breaching the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO). We are supporting DMBCs area improvement work there and increasing patrols.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Similarly, we have increased patrols in and around the town centre to tackle retail crime, drug use and anti-social behaviour, dispersing numerous people and making significant arrests. One male was detained after trying to drive off from officers who suspected he was in possession of drugs. He was arrested and the vehicle was found to contain drugs.

Officers stopped and searched a male in Westfield Park who was found in possession of cannabis, 20 wraps of suspected Spice, a small amount of brown powder and £200 in cash. He admitted possessing drugs with intent to supply.

In Balby, a vehicle was stolen during a 2 in 1 burglary on 9 August. Sighted by officers a short time later It failed to stop and the occupants abandoned it. Officers chased two suspects and detained them on suspicion of burglary.

On Beckett Road we detained a female running from a rear door after executing a drugs warrant. She had a bum bag full of heroin, cocaine and spice wraps. More spice was found in the address.

Anti-social behaviour complaints in the Thorne Road area led to foot and mobile patrols to identify offenders.

Thieves who stole a Landrover in the Rossington area on September 23 fled after diving it through fields and abandoning it. The regional helicopter identified a suspect entering a property window and he was arrested in the loft.