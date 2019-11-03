Busy Doncaster road was closed for seven hours after crash involving two vehicles and pedestrian
A busy Doncaster road was closed for more than hours following a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian that took place yesterday afternoon.
Police were called to Melton Road in Doncaster at around 4pm yesterday to ‘reports of a collision involving two cars and a pedestrian’.
The road remained closed until just after 11pm.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said further details about the collision could not be released at this time, adding that an update is expected later today.
Doncaster Council said at 6pm yesterday that Sprotbrough Road had been closed from the Ivanhoe pub at the top of Melton Road, up to KFC, and was likely to remain shut for the ‘majority of the evening’.
It later tweeted to say the closure was now in place from Newton Lane and Allendale Gardens to Spring Lane, near the Ivanhoe.
Stagecoach Yorkshire said the number 49 from Doncaster to Sprotbrough had been suspended due to the closure.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.