Bus shelter smashed to pieces by yobs in latest Doncaster wrecking spree

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 11:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
This was the aftermath after a bus shelter was smashed to pieces by vandals in a fresh Doncaster wrecking spree.

Glass panels on the shelter on Armthorpe Road in Intake were shattered and broken glass left strewn all over the ground following the recent attack.

The incident took place near to the former Benbow pub where work is ongoing to transfer the site into a new care home.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details about the incident.