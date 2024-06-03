Bus shelter smashed to pieces by yobs in latest Doncaster wrecking spree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was the aftermath after a bus shelter was smashed to pieces by vandals in a fresh Doncaster wrecking spree.

Glass panels on the shelter on Armthorpe Road in Intake were shattered and broken glass left strewn all over the ground following the recent attack.

The incident took place near to the former Benbow pub where work is ongoing to transfer the site into a new care home.

