Burglary gang who targeted Doncaster homes and properties across Yorkshire jailed

Four men have been jailed after admitting planning and committing burglaries across Yorkshire, including homes in Doncaster.

The prosecutions follow an investigation by Wakefield District Crime Team (DCT) who were able to link the group to burglary offences in Wakefield, Goole, Pontefract, Hemsworth, Skellow, Doncaster, Huddersfield, Denby Dale, Barnsley, Thurnscoe, Woolley, Emley and Kirkburton.

The men appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (Friday, 15 November) for sentencing after pleading guilty on the first day of a scheduled trial to conspiracy to commit burglary, encompassing 21 burglary offences committed between 4 February and 5 March.

They are:

The burglary gang have been jailed.

Diaz Watson Frederick, aged 18, formerly of Thurnscoe, Barnsley, who was sentenced to six years and eight months imprisonment.

Kyle Snowball, aged 25, formerly of Darfield, Barnsley, who was sentenced to seven years and seven months imprisonment.

Connor Leigh Walker, aged 25, formerly of South Elmsall, who was sentenced to eight years and 9 months imprisonment.

Billy Dennis Wright, aged 20, formerly of Darfield, Barnsley, who was sentenced to four years and 11 months imprisonment.

Wright, Watson and Snowball were members of a Snapchat group chat called the ‘A-Team’.

Whilst Walker wasn’t a member of the group chat, he was referenced within the group on several occasions.

Conversations in the chat included references to police cars and chases, changing vehicle registration plates, police activity in the area, selling stolen vehicles and jewellery and planning of offences throughout Yorkshire.

On 21 February, a white Kia Sportage and an Audi were stolen in a burglary in the Doncaster area.

The Kia was subsequently used to commit further offences.

On 4 March, a police pursuit was authorised after the vehicle was seen leaving the scene of a burglary in the Woolley area of Wakefield.

All four defendants were in the Kia during the pursuit and were subsequently arrested. Jewellery which had been stolen in a burglary in Huddersfield was also found in the vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Lewis Hibbert, of Wakefield District Crime Team, said: “These men have been responsible for burglaries across Yorkshire, stealing jewellery and vehicles valued at over £150k.

“These were not spontaneous offences; they were organised by the group beforehand. They have bragged about their plans and shown little thought for the people whose properties they have targeted.

“House burglary is literally an invasion of a person’s home, and I know the concern it causes in our communities. I hope residents are reassured by the positive action that has been taken with these men now in prison for their crimes.”