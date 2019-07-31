Burglars steal car then smash it up moments later in Doncaster
Burglars stole a high-powered vehicle in Doncaster – and then ended up crashing it moments later.
By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 07:17
The thieves stole the BMW in the early hours of this morning and then crashed it a short time later into a lamppost and wall in Hatfield.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support team posted on Facebook that the offenders ‘clearly fell foul of a lack of driving ability’.
The team added: “They made good their escape but have left plenty of forensic material behind so we expect they will be receiving a visit soon.”