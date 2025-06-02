Burglar crept through couple's bedroom as they slept before stealing their car - a Samurai sword was found at the scene.

A burglar crept through a couple's bedroom as they slept before stealing their car.

The incident was posted on Facebook by victim Susie Cliff of Bircotes who said: “Last night at 3.16 someone climbed in through our ensuite bathroom window and through our bedroom as we slept, going downstairs. He took our car key and stole our car leaving his bike and a large Samurai sword on our front grass.

“He was chased by the police and he crashed our car and ran off.

“We have our damaged car back. Luckily he didn’t need to use the sword to threaten us to get our car key because he found it and left. Luckily he shut the front door so our elderly deaf and nearly blind cat didn’t get out and get run over by him.

“Now that would have been a whole different matter, possessions can be replaced….!!

“I’m just glad I didn’t wake up to find someone standing at the foot of our bed. I had literally just got up at 3 to go to the bathroom. This happened literally minutes later!!

“Someone must know who this dangerous criminal is and if you do please call the police.

“You must not name anyone on social media because it could jeopardise the criminal prosecution.”

She continued: “We are not young and have only lived in this village for 2 months and do not need this happening to us right now.

“There is extensive footage of this individual on people’s doorbell cameras, gloves and balaclava which the police are investigating.

“He has also stolen some stuff from other people on the estate.

"Our wonderful neighbours have been calling in to see if we are ok and were there for us last night as it happened. Thank you.”

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Police were notified about a burglary in Answorth Place, Bircotes, around 3.20am on Sunday 1 June.

“An unknown man wearing a face covering reportedly broke into a house and took a set of car keys from inside.

“The keys were then used to unlock and steal a car that was parked outside the address at the time.

“Within minutes of police being called about the break-in, officers tracked down the vehicle to nearby Scrooby Road, Bircotes.

“The stolen car was found abandoned on the road by a suspect, who fled from the scene and has not yet been located.

“The vehicle has since been returned to its owner.”

They also added that while a sword and a bike were found outside, close to the address, following the report, it is unknown whether this was in the possession of the suspect when they went inside the house.

Anyone who has any information that could assist the police investigation into the incident is asked to call 101, quoting incident 94 of 1 June 2025.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or on 0800 555 111.

A spokesman said: “We won’t ask your name. Won’t judge. Just listen to what you know. When you hang up the phone or click ‘send’ on our anonymous online form, you’re done.”