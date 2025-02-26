Broadway, Dunscroft: Major Doncaster road closed due to serious traffic collision believed to involve two boys and a motorbike
A Doncaster road has been closed this evening due to a serious traffic collision which eye witnesses say involves two boys and a motorbike
South Yorkshire Police have urged people to be aware that Broadway in Dunscroft is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
The road is closed from the junction with Sheep Dip Lane and the junction with Doncaster Road.
Emergency services are currently on the scene.
Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible.