Broadway, Dunscroft: Major Doncaster road closed due to serious traffic collision believed to involve two boys and a motorbike

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 26th Feb 2025, 18:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Doncaster road has been closed this evening due to a serious traffic collision which eye witnesses say involves two boys and a motorbike

South Yorkshire Police have urged people to be aware that Broadway in Dunscroft is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

The road is closed from the junction with Sheep Dip Lane and the junction with Doncaster Road.

Emergency services are currently on the scene.

Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice