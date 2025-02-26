Broadway, Dunscroft: Major Doncaster road closed due to serious traffic collision believed to involve two boys and a motorbike

A Doncaster road has been closed this evening due to a serious traffic collision which eye witnesses say involves two boys and a motorbike

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police have urged people to be aware that Broadway in Dunscroft is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

The road is closed from the junction with Sheep Dip Lane and the junction with Doncaster Road.

Emergency services are currently on the scene.

Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible.