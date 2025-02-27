Broadway, Dunscroft: Five ambulances attend serious road traffic incident in Doncaster taking five people to hospital

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 27th Feb 2025, 10:38 BST

Five ambulances were called in to attend a serious road traffic incident in Doncaster yesterday afternoon.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service received an emergency call at 4.12pm yesterday (Wednesday 26 February) to report a road traffic collision on Broadway in Dunscroft.

A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including five ambulances, a team leader, a critical care paramedic, and the air ambulance.

Five patients were conveyed to hospital.

We will bring you more when South Yorkshire Police put a statement out.

