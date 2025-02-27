Broadway, Dunscroft: Five ambulances attend serious road traffic incident in Doncaster taking five people to hospital

Five ambulances were called in to attend a serious road traffic incident in Doncaster yesterday afternoon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service received an emergency call at 4.12pm yesterday (Wednesday 26 February) to report a road traffic collision on Broadway in Dunscroft.

A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including five ambulances, a team leader, a critical care paramedic, and the air ambulance.

Five patients were conveyed to hospital.

We will bring you more when South Yorkshire Police put a statement out.