Broadway, Dunscroft: Five ambulances attend serious road traffic incident in Doncaster taking five people to hospital
Five ambulances were called in to attend a serious road traffic incident in Doncaster yesterday afternoon.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service received an emergency call at 4.12pm yesterday (Wednesday 26 February) to report a road traffic collision on Broadway in Dunscroft.
A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including five ambulances, a team leader, a critical care paramedic, and the air ambulance.
Five patients were conveyed to hospital.
We will bring you more when South Yorkshire Police put a statement out.