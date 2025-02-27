Broadway, Dunscroft: Devastating news as family announce death of teen after five person incident
The deceased, named locally as Harvey Smith, was one of five who were involved in an incident in the Broadway area of Dunscroft.
Police have supplied no information about the incident up to press but Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed to the Free Press that they received an emergency call at 4.12pm yesterday (Wednesday 26 February) to report a road traffic collision.
A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including five ambulances, a team leader, a critical care paramedic, and the air ambulance.
Five patients were conveyed to hospital.
Tributes are currently being made on social media.
Our thoughts are with all those involved.