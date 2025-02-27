Broadway, Dunscroft: Devastating news as family announce death of teen after five person incident

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 27th Feb 2025, 20:57 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 21:19 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Devastating information has come in this evening following yesterday teatime’s five person road traffic collision, with the news of a fatality.

The deceased, named locally as Harvey Smith, was one of five who were involved in an incident in the Broadway area of Dunscroft.

Police have supplied no information about the incident up to press but Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed to the Free Press that they received an emergency call at 4.12pm yesterday (Wednesday 26 February) to report a road traffic collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including five ambulances, a team leader, a critical care paramedic, and the air ambulance.

Harvey Smith.Harvey Smith.
Harvey Smith.

Five patients were conveyed to hospital.

Tributes are currently being made on social media.

Our thoughts are with all those involved.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice