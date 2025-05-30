British Transport Police seek witnesses after a drone was shot at with an air rifle in Doncaster
British Transport Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a drone was shot at with an air rifle.
At around 7.30pm on 20 May, a drone being used to investigate a nearby cable theft was shot at three times with an air rifle, with one pellet hitting the drone.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016, with reference 627 of 20 May.
Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.