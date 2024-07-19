Bricks thrown at cars and windows of properties smashed in spate of antisocial behaviour in Bentley and Woodlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers investigating recent reports of antisocial behaviour and criminal damage in the Bentley and Woodlands areas of Doncaster are urging people to continue reporting information to police so the offenders of these crimes can be brought to justice.

In the early hours of last Friday morning (12 July), officers responded to multiple reports of criminal damage in Bentley, with bricks thrown at cars and windows of properties being smashed.

Local neighbourhood and response officers were deployed to the area to investigate and offer support to victims, with various lines of enquiry now being pursued to find those responsible for the damage.

House-to-house visits have been carried out, with officers also gathering witness statements and trawling through local CCTV to find the perpetrators.

There have been recent reports of suspected arson at two derelict properties in The Crescent and Central Avenue areas of Woodlands.

Doncaster District Commander Chief Superintendent Pete Thorp said: "We are making progress with our investigation into this spate of criminal damage and teams are working hard to find the people responsible for this mindless criminality.

"We are aware that news of these offences will have caused concern in the local community and I want to reassure people that we are pursuing many different lines of enquiry to ensure justice is served.

"Following these recent offences, we have deployed more resources to the Bentley area, with regular patrols and a pop-up police station van, providing immediate crime prevention advice and reassurance to local residents.

"We will not tolerate antisocial behaviour in our communities and I want to urge the public to continue reporting any information they have directly to us so we can fully investigate.

"Our teams have gathered lots of information which is being coordinated and processed but we need the public's continued support to help us progress our investigation.

"Your cooperation and intelligence is crucial and by working together we can bring the people committing these senseless acts to justice."

Chief Supt Thorp also addressed recent reports of suspected arson at two derelict properties in The Crescent and Central Avenue areas of Woodlands.

He said: "It is concerning to hear that two empty properties have been the subject of two suspected arson attacks and we are grateful to South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service for extinguishing the flames and stopping the fires from spreading.

"This is simply not acceptable and the people who did this are lucky that no one was injured or even died as a result of their careless actions.

"Investigations have been launched into both of these fires and we are actively pursuing different lines of enquiry to find the people responsible for setting them alight.

"If you have any information, no matter how small, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 841 of 16 July."

Anyone with information in relation to the criminal damage offences in Bentley, should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 25 of 12 July 2024.

You can also report information online via this link: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

If you have relevant footage, including CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, you can submit it via this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-footage-after-spate-of-criminal-damage-offences-in-bentley.

You can also submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers. You can call them on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.