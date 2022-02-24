Boys 14 and 15 appear in court after police seize knife in Doncaster's Frenchgate Centre

On Tuesday evening, a 14-year-old boy was arrested in the centre on suspicion of various offences.

He was charged with offences of assault and possession of a knife and was remanded to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court.

A second boy, aged 15, was been arrested on Wednesday afternoon for breach of bail after being seen in the Frenchgate Centre.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for carrying a knife.

Again he has been remanded and will appear at court today.

It comes after residents raised growing concerns about teenage gangs hanging around in the centre and transport interchange and causing anti-social behaviour.