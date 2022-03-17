Boy, 16, stabbed as Doncaster police probe three knife attacks in 24 hours

The teen suffered knife wounds after a fight broke out between gangs in Shaftesbury Avenue, Intake on Tuesday night.

The incident was the third incident involving knifes dealt with by police in the space of 24 hours in Doncaster.

On Monday night, three teenage boys were punched and robbed after being threatened by a balaclava clad gang wiedling a knife in Sandall Park while a 12-year-old was threatened with a knife by a group in Jossey Lane, Scawthorpe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16 year-old boy was stabbed in Intake.

It is not thought the incidents are connected.

Police have now launched a probe into the Intake stabbing.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating after a teenager was assaulted in Doncaster.

“It is reported that at around 8.13pm on Tuesday a 16-year old boy and his friends were approached by a group of teenagers on Shaftesbury Avenue.

“A fight broke out between the two groups, during which the victim was stabbed.

“The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident.”

Anyone with information which could help officers is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 920 of 15 March.

On Monday, police were called to Sandall Park at around 7pm when three teens were approached by a trio wearing balaclavas, who threatened them with a knife and made demands for their property.

The men reportedly punched the victims, before making off with a mobile phone and a wallet.

Then, at around 5pm on Tuesday a 12-year-old boy and his friend were threatened by a group of teenagers with a knife on Jossey Lane, Scawthorpe.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “They demanded the victim hand over his bike, but fled the scene empty handed.”

Anyone with information which could help the investigation should call 101 quoting incident number 712 of 15 March.

Anyone with information about the Sandall Park attack should call 101 quoting incident number 838 of 14 March.