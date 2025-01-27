Boy, 16, attacked by an unknown assailant at Doncaster car wash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At 4.45pm, on Friday (24 January), policeresponded to reports of an assault at Armthorpe Road in Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is reported that a 16-year-old boy was assaulted at Mr Sponge’s Car Wash by an unknown man.

The boy sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident please call 101.