Boy, 16, attacked by an unknown assailant at Doncaster car wash

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 27th Jan 2025, 09:50 BST
At 4.45pm, on Friday (24 January), policeresponded to reports of an assault at Armthorpe Road in Doncaster.

It is reported that a 16-year-old boy was assaulted at Mr Sponge’s Car Wash by an unknown man.

The boy sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident please call 101.

