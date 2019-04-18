A boy is in police custody this morning after being arrested on suspicion of drink driving and stealing a car.

The teenager was arrested following a police chase and is being quizzed on suspicion of stealing a Renault Clio from Balby, Doncaster.

He was also arrested on suspicion of being over the drink drive limit.

