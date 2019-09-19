Boy, 15, 'knocked woman to the ground with one punch after row on Doncaster street'

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons was initially accused of carrying out a hate crime because of his victim’s sexuality – but magistrates at Doncaster Youth Court did not believe that her sexual orientation was a factor in the assault.

The youth carried out the assault in Rossington, heard the court, after the victim’s sister had seen him and tried to avoid him.

Joanne Pointon, prosecuting, said the youth was trying to talk to her and was ‘being aggressive’, so she went to her sisters house to escape.

Doncaster Magistrates Court

Her sister then came out and told him to go away and leave the area.

“She approached him, and as she approached he was aggressive towards her, making a comment about wearing boys’ shorts. She thought this was a comment related to her sexuality and was offended,” said Ms Pointon.

“He came towards her with hands in his pockets and she was concerned he may have a weapon. He punched her to the mouth and caused her to fall the ground. She suffered a split lip.

“There was a view that it was a hate crime in relation to the comments that were made to the victim.”

Joanne Wagstaff, defending the teenager, said he was in full time education were staff spoke positively of the work he did.

She said the teenager felt there had been a degree of provocation and the victim had been aggressive and argumentative, pushing him along the road. She said he disputed it was a hate crime and had merely made an observation. She added the youth had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and had no previous convictions

The teenager said he did not really know the victim’s sister, having met her on Facebook, and they had ‘not taken a shine to one another’. He said there was name calling but did not remember any remarks about shorts.

Presiding magistrate Richard Gregory said the bench accepted the argument that it was not a hate crime, and issued a four month referral order. It will involve meeting a panel, and agreeing a behaviour contract.