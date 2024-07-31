Boy, 12, shot by a 13-year-old in Doncaster attack

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 31st Jul 2024, 14:09 BST
A boy, aged 12, was allegedly shot by a 13-year-old in a Doncaster teatime attack.

At 6.34pm on Monday 22 July, South Yorkshire Police were informed by medical staff that a 12-year-old boy had allegedly been shot by a 13-year-old boy with an airgun at 4.30pm that same day on Byron Road in Mexborough.

The victim attended hospital due to his injuries. It is not yet clear if the injuries are life-altering.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101.