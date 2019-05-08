The army’s bomb disposal team was deployed to Doncaster overnight following the discovery of a suspicious item.

South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also deployed to Stainforth following the discovery in the early hours of this morning.

In a statement issued this morning, South Yorkshire Police said: “Between 00:44 and 01:20 hours, South Yorkshire Police in partnership with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended an incident in the Stainforth area.

“An item found by a member of the public was examined by the EOD and found to be completely safe.

“There is no need to be concerned."

No other details have been released.