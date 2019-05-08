Bomb disposal team deployed to Doncaster

The Army's bomb disposal team was called to Stainforth, Doncaster, this morning
The Army's bomb disposal team was called to Stainforth, Doncaster, this morning

The army’s bomb disposal team was deployed to Doncaster overnight following the discovery of a suspicious item.

South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also deployed to Stainforth following the discovery in the early hours of this morning.

INQUEST: Sheffield police officer who died in horror crash was on his way to reports of a Christmas Day street brawl

In a statement issued this morning, South Yorkshire Police said: “Between 00:44 and  01:20 hours, South Yorkshire Police in partnership with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended an incident in the Stainforth area.

“An item found by a member of the public was examined by the EOD and found to be completely safe.

“There is no need to be concerned."

CRIME: Detectives release reconstruction of Rotherham murder victim’s last known movements

APPEAL: Cash and jewellery stolen in Doncaster burglary

No other details have been released.