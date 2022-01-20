BMW driver chased by police helicopter after failing to stop for Doncaster officers on the ground

South Yorkshire Police sent out the force helicopter to follow a car which failed to stop in Doncaster.

Thursday, 20th January 2022

The chopper was led a merry dance by the driver of the BMW but the pilot was able to alert officers of its whereabouts.

A spokesman said: “Colleagues from our armed response team wanted a chat with the driver of this BMW.

Doncaster police crack down on drivers without insurance during big operation

The BMW eventually came to a standstill

“Chappie decides to put his foot down and fails to stop instead.

“His driving results in a collision with member of the public, thankfully no injuries.”

Driver arrested.

The route the helicopter took