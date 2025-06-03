Blind and badly neglected dog put to sleep after being dumped in Doncaster road

A blind and badly neglected dog unable to stand which was callously dumped in a Doncaster lay-by has had to be put to sleep – and the hunt is now on for those responsible for abandoning him.

The RSPCA has launched an appeal for information after the elderly Staffy-type dog was found dumped.

The male black and white dog, who was struggling to stand, was found by a passer by at the side of Hickleton Road, Barnburgh, on Thursday (May 29) at around 7.30pm.

They took the friendly dog to a local vets in nearby Thurnscoe where he was found to have severe cherry eye in both eyes and muscle wastage on his back end which had made him unstable and he would collapse after standing for short periods.

He also had severe dental disease and fur loss.

The vets gave him pain relief and continued to monitor his health, but sadly the decision was made the following day to put him to sleep to end his suffering.

The dog wasn't microchipped and due to concerns about his state of neglect the vets reported the matter to the RSPCA.

Inspector Ben Cottle-Shaw, who is investigating for the charity, said: “He was such a loving and friendly dog and the vet staff really took to him but sadly he was in such a poor state.

“It is tragic to think that he had been a loved pet prior to this and then was sadly abandoned in his hour of need.

“He was struggling to stand due to the muscle wastage in his back end and when he did he bumped into things because it seemed he was blind.

“I am now appealing to anyone who recognises this dog and or who knows who may have had a dog like this to get in touch.

“It’s really sad to think that he was dumped like this at a time when he desperately needed urgent help and care. It’s never the right thing to do to abandon an animal. There is plenty of help and advice out there for struggling pet owners, such as on the RSPCA’s website.”

When an animal is in need, the quicker they get help the better.

If you find a small pet who has been abandoned, take them directly to a local vet or rescue centre.

These teams can call in the expertise of RSPCA teams if there’s evidence that the animal has been neglected or abused, like this poor abandoned dog.

Anyone with information about who the dog belonged to should call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident number 01533986.